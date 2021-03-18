ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia's Headhunter expects 2021 revenue growth of 37-42pc as business recovers

  • It reported a 30.9% rise to 650 million roubles ($8.82 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and said the business was back on track for growth across all major products and segments.
  • Labour Minister Anton Kotyakov said in January the goal is to restore employment to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Russia's Headhunter expects revenue growth of 37% to 42% in 2021 as the labour market recovers from the pandemic and as digital recruitment becomes more common, it said on Thursday.

Headhunter, one of Russia's top recruitment companies, generates the bulk of its revenue by offering employers and recruiters paid access to its CV database and job posting platform mainly in Russia and neighbours including Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Baltic states.

It reported a 30.9% rise to 650 million roubles ($8.82 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and said the business was back on track for growth across all major products and segments.

"Even though 2020 was an unprecedented turbulent year, it has also brought about a radical behavioural transformation into the entire economy, which, in our view, will have a long-lasting positive effect on the digital recruitment market," said Chief Executive Officer Mikhail Zhukov.

Unemployment in Russia peaked in August at 6.4%, when Russia's economy was still reeling from an oil price crash and COVID-19 lockdown measures, and then gradually declined to 5.9% by the end of 2020, according to Rosstat, the state statistics service.

Labour Minister Anton Kotyakov said in January the goal is to restore employment to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021.

Nasdaq-listed Headhunter said its fourth-quarter revenue grew by 18.5% to 2.45 billion roubles due to growth across all customer segments in Russia reflecting a recovery after the slowdown caused by COVID-19.

Global staffing major Randstad and Switzerland's Adecco, which operate in Russia, said last month they were seeing a steady recovery in the employment market with business returning to the pre-pandemic levels as employers adapted to new ways of working.

Headhunter plans to discuss a potential 2020 dividend in the second quarter of 2021, it said.

The company's depositary receipts in Moscow rose 2.5% by 1100 GMT.

Headhunter labour market recovers digital recruitment Russia's top recruitment companies

Russia's Headhunter expects 2021 revenue growth of 37-42pc as business recovers

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters