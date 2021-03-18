ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Copa del Rey final to be held behind closed doors

  • Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported on Wednesday that the RFEF planned to allow the Cartuja Stadium in Seville to operate at 20-25% of its 60,000 capacity.
  • "This was relayed to both clubs, who said they would accept and back any decision that the RFEF took.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

MADRID: The postponed 2019-20 Copa del Rey final will be held behind closed doors, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.

It had been hoped that delaying the game, which sees Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad clash, until April 3 would allow the return of fans following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported on Wednesday that the RFEF planned to allow the Cartuja Stadium in Seville to operate at 20-25% of its 60,000 capacity.

However, Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias said the government would block the move, adding that it was "not opportune" to have fans returning to stadiums so soon.

The RFEF issued a statement on Thursday saying: "The current epidemic, and the established restrictions, where the borders of the Autonomous Community of Andalusia and the Province of Sevilla are closed, means that it is not feasible for fans who don't live in the local area to attend the game.

"This was relayed to both clubs, who said they would accept and back any decision that the RFEF took.

"In particular, the fact that fans from neither side would be able to travel to the game was taken into account.

"Thus, the Andalusian Government's Health Department and the RFEF have come to the agreement that the game will take place behind closed doors at the Cartuja."

There was no mention of whether this season's Copa final, between Barcelona and Athletic, scheduled for April 17 would also be played without fans under the same restrictions.

Copa del Rey pandemic crisis Spanish FA RFEF

Copa del Rey final to be held behind closed doors

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters