ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea seen revising rules on tests for foreign workers

  • Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi Province are among a number of local governments that have ordered all foreign workers to be tested, drawing accusations of xenophobia.
  • The news came after Britain formally protested to South Korea, multiple countries sought an explanation and several South Korean leaders called for the rules to be rescinded.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

SEOUL: Rules singling out foreign workers for mandatory coronavirus testing in parts of South Korea will soon be partially revised, diplomatic missions and commerce organisations said on Thursday after they had complained to authorities.

Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi Province are among a number of local governments that have ordered all foreign workers to be tested, drawing accusations of xenophobia.

In an email message to French citizens late on Thursday, France's Ambassador Philippe Lefort said that due to the intervention of the diplomatic community as well as the European and American chambers of commerce, authorities were "on the verge of partially modifying the measures."

In a statement on its website, the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea said that after talks with South Korea's foreign investment ombudsman, the directives in Seoul and Gyeonggi "will be corrected" and an official announcement would shortly be made by authorities.

It was unclear exactly what the modified policies would be and there was no immediate comment from health authorities.

The news came after Britain formally protested to South Korea, multiple countries sought an explanation and several South Korean leaders called for the rules to be rescinded.

"The British embassy has made clear to the national government and to the Seoul and Gyeonggi administrations that we consider these measures are not fair, they are not proportionate, nor are they likely to be effective," ambassador Simon Smith said in a video on Twitter.

He said he had also raised the issue with South Korea's human rights commission.

Canada's ambassador retweeted the video and said several diplomatic missions were making similar representations.

The British and French ambassadors said that in the meantime, citizens should comply with directions from authorities, who have said the measures are needed to blunt a rise in infections.

Foreigners have accounted for 6.3% of confirmed cases in Seoul since January, against 2.2% in November and December, said Park Yoo-mi, a city quarantine officer.

"Foreign workers are our neighbours, and the safety of the foreign workers is directly linked to the safety of the local community," she told a news briefing.

She said more than 100 recent cases in the capital had been traced back to workplace transmission by foreign workers.

However, ruling party lawmaker Lee Sang-min said on Facebook that the measures were "human rights violations that will make us an international disgrace".

He told Reuters: "There shouldn't be any separation of Korean nationals and foreigners to begin with, when it comes to virus prevention measures."

Ahn Duk-geun, dean of international affairs at Seoul National University, said the measures were detrimental to its 500 foreign students and staff.

Gyeonggi province did say it would drop a requirement for foreign workers to be tested before hire, citing concerns about discrimination.

Of 234,537 foreign workers tested in the province, 203 have proved positive.

Seoul had 243,000 registered foreign workers by last December, although officials estimate another 150,000 may be undocumented.

coronavirus Test coronavirus test centre foreign workers covid test South Korea coronavirus cases

South Korea seen revising rules on tests for foreign workers

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters