61 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI: As many as 61 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,495 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,717 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Thursday, a total of 615,810 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 262,207 were in Sindh,191,186 in Punjab,19,269 in Balochistan,77,443 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 49,476 in Islamabad,4,965 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,264 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 577,501 patients have recovered from the disease so far.