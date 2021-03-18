Pakistan
Asad Umar urges people to be careful of new Covid strain
- He said if SOP compliance does not improve, we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities.
18 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has asked the people to be very careful as the new strain of Covid spreads faster and is more deadly.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said hospital daily admissions and people in critical care are rising fast.
He said if SOP compliance does not improve, we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities.
