ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Supply squeeze drags copper treatment charges below $20 a tonne

  • Antofagasta tender goes for TC in high $10s/T – sources.
  • Spot TCs in China lowest since 2010 at $33.50/T - Asian Metal.
  • Smelter margins razor thin ahead of China meeting.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

LONDON: Extremely tight copper mine supply has pushed spot treatment charges for concentrate to their lowest in more than a decade, with three sources reporting miner-trader deals of less than $20 a tonne in recent tenders.

Treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) paid by miners to smelters to process ore into refined metal rise when supply is plentiful and fall when smelters are forced to compete for scarce material.

Copper shortages helped to power a rally in refined prices to a decade high of $9,617 a tonne last month, with many analysts predicting further gains.

Indicative spot TCs in China, home to around half of the world's copper smelting capacity, are at their lowest since October 2010 at $33.50 a tonne, industry information provider Asian Metal said. The sources said traders were accepting even lower rates to secure supply.

Antofagasta's Centinela mine in Chile tendered 10,000 tonnes last week for April in the high $10s, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because of commercial sensitivity, said traders were willing to take $20 and below for ore with few impurities.

Antofagasta Chief Financial Officer Mauricio Ortiz said he could not disclose details of the sale, but that "the market is positive from our point of view".

An Asia-based trader said another recent tender for South American concentrate had gone for a TC of $19 a tonne.

While good news for miners, low TC/RCs are squeezing smelters' margins.

The China Smelter Purchase Team, a group of state-backed copper smelters, is set to meet later this month to decide its second-quarter floor price for TC/RCs, to which members are meant to adhere.

Its first quarter floor is $53 a tonne.

