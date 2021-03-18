ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Kenya's shilling to ease, Nigeria's naira to hold steady

  • The Kenyan shilling is seen easing, on strong dollar demand from general merchandise importers and manufacturers.
  • Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.75/109.95, compared with last Thursday's close of 109.55/109.75.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken against the US dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Uganda's shilling and Zambia's kwacha will hold steady, traders said.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling is seen easing, on strong dollar demand from general merchandise importers and manufacturers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.75/109.95, compared with last Thursday's close of 109.55/109.75.

"We expect the shilling to remain under pressure due to an end of month increase in demand from the energy sector and manufacturing as well as general importers," said a trader at one commercial bank.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is seen trading in a broadly stable range on the back of a slowdown in demand from foreign-owned corporates.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, per dollar compared with last Thursday's close of 3,660/3,670.

"In last couple of weeks foreign-owned corporates were in the market because it is dividends season but I think that demand is getting exhausted," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

The local currency, he said, would likely oscillate in the 3,655-3,685 range.

NIGERIA

The naira is seen flat in the coming week as dollar shortages persist and traders bid for the currency with a range on the spot market in an attempt to fill their order book.

The currency was quoted at 485 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, the same level it was quoted at last week.

It traded with a range of 407 to 410 naira on the spot market but remained flat on the official market backed by the central bank at 381 naira since last July.

Nigeria's central bank governor this week said the economy needs to be given a chance to reset and diversify, addressing foreign exchange management concerns raised by the World Trade Organization.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha will likely continue trading within the current range against the dollar supported by month-end hard currency sales.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 21.9800 per dollar from a close of 21.9450 last Thursday.

"We still have high demand for the dollar amid erratic inflows but the kwacha should get some support from corporates that will be preparing for month-end payments," one commercial bank trader said.

