PM Imran gets vaccinated for COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday received a coronavirus shot, the Prime Minister's Office said.

After receiving the first shot, the PM Imran appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi had been administered the vaccine.

After receiving vaccine, the president said that the vaccines were being administered according to age in Pakistan. "The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated," said Arif Alivi.

"I registered at 1166 and got vaccinated when my turn came," he said, adding that the PTI government had developed a "simpler and better vaccination system".