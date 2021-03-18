Pakistan
PM Imran gets vaccinated for COVID-19
- PM Imran appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.
- President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi had been administered the vaccine earlier in the week.
Updated 18 Mar 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday received a coronavirus shot, the Prime Minister's Office said.
After receiving the first shot, the PM Imran appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.
Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi had been administered the vaccine.
After receiving vaccine, the president said that the vaccines were being administered according to age in Pakistan. "The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated," said Arif Alivi.
"I registered at 1166 and got vaccinated when my turn came," he said, adding that the PTI government had developed a "simpler and better vaccination system".
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
PM Imran gets vaccinated for COVID-19
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments