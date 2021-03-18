World
WHO 'worried' about virus spread in Balkans, Central Europe
- "We are particularly worried about the epidemiological situation in the Balkans, as well as many other countries around Central Europe," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer said.
18 Mar 2021
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization said Thursday it was "particularly worried" about the Covid-19 situation in the Balkans and Central Europe, noting that hospitalisations and deaths were among the highest in the world.
"We are particularly worried about the epidemiological situation in the Balkans, as well as many other countries around Central Europe," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO's European office, told a news conference.
