ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,789 Decreased By ▼ -661.54 (-1.46%)
KSE30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -346.64 (-1.84%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Kia releases clear images of its first electric car ‘EV6’

Finally the wait is over, as Kia released first photos of its highly-anticipated electric car EV6. As per the...
BR Web Desk 18 Mar 2021

Finally the wait is over, as Kia released first photos of its highly-anticipated electric car EV6.

As per the senior vice president and head of the company's Global Design Center Karim Habib, “The EV6, being KIA's first electric vehicle with a dedicated platform, is a showcase of progressive human-centered design and electrified power.”

“We strongly believe that the EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new electric vehicle market,” he added.

Still there is no official word from KIA as far as specs are concerned, however reports suggest that car can accelerate to 100 km / h in about 3.5 seconds. In addition, it would offer approximately 500 kilometers of autonomy for each energy recharge.

While the car's exterior design can be described as futuristic, it does not look as extravagant as other electric models.

Compared to other electric cars of the brand, the EV6 offers more space inside. Its seats are covered with fabrics made from recycled plastic and has curved screen of the latest technology, with high-definition audio, video and navigation (AVN). It also has settings for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

With this new model, Kia introduces a new set of nomenclatures for its next electric cars. The worldwide launch of the Kia EV6 is scheduled for the end of this month and will take place through a virtual event.

