Kia releases clear images of its first electric car ‘EV6’

Finally the wait is over, as Kia released first photos of its highly-anticipated electric car EV6.

As per the senior vice president and head of the company's Global Design Center Karim Habib, “The EV6, being KIA's first electric vehicle with a dedicated platform, is a showcase of progressive human-centered design and electrified power.”

“We strongly believe that the EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new electric vehicle market,” he added.

Still there is no official word from KIA as far as specs are concerned, however reports suggest that car can accelerate to 100 km / h in about 3.5 seconds. In addition, it would offer approximately 500 kilometers of autonomy for each energy recharge.

While the car's exterior design can be described as futuristic, it does not look as extravagant as other electric models.

Compared to other electric cars of the brand, the EV6 offers more space inside. Its seats are covered with fabrics made from recycled plastic and has curved screen of the latest technology, with high-definition audio, video and navigation (AVN). It also has settings for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

With this new model, Kia introduces a new set of nomenclatures for its next electric cars. The worldwide launch of the Kia EV6 is scheduled for the end of this month and will take place through a virtual event.