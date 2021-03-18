ANL 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
AVN 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.19%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.38%)
DGKC 125.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.29%)
EPCL 50.95 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.94%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.31%)
HASCOL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HUBC 83.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 87.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
TRG 144.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.89%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -32.04 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,084 Decreased By ▼ -204.46 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,379 Decreased By ▼ -71.63 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,785 Decreased By ▼ -93.67 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Jordan counts on Biden as it asserts itself against Israel

  • "Jordan chose the right moment to scupper what was supposed to be a show of victory and a campaign event for Netanyahu," said Oraib al-Rantawi, director of Al Quds Center For Political Studies.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

AMMAN: When Jordan sabotaged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's triumphant pre-election trip to the United Arab Emirates last week, analysts say, it was sending him a message: stop marginalising us.

The Hashemite kingdom -- which kept a low profile during the term of former US president Donald Trump, a close Netanyahu ally -- now believes the winds have shifted and Joe Biden will show a more balanced approach.

Last Thursday, Jordan delayed granting Netanyahu permission to cross its airspace to the UAE, forcing him to shelve his trip to the rich Gulf state with which Israel normalised relations in a landmark agreement last year.

The move dealt a blow to Netanyahu, who is campaigning for re-election on March 23.

Jordan's move "sent an abrupt and firm message to make him understand that it will no longer tolerate his way of behaving towards it," said Ahmad Awad of the Phenix Center for Economics & Informatics Studies in Amman.

Netanyahu had been due to meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to mark the historic agreement between Israel and the UAE on what would have been his first official visit to the Gulf state.

"Jordan chose the right moment to scupper what was supposed to be a show of victory and a campaign event for Netanyahu," said Oraib al-Rantawi, director of Al Quds Center For Political Studies.

"This move has turned into a crisis between the two countries."

