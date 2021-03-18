ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Mar 18, 2021
Pakistan

Solid steps taken to ensure ease-of-doing business: CM

Recorder Report 18 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that solid steps have been taken to ensure ease of doing business while the PTI government has improved the business environment aimed at strengthening the economy.

“The existing industrial estates will also be developed along with the establishment of new industrial zones where facilities will be provided on a priority basis to promote pro-industry culture in the province; the rapid industrial development will generate new employment opportunities while strengthening the economy,” the CM said while talking to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), led by its former president Mian Anjum Nisar and senior vice president Kh Shahzeb Akram, called on him, to discuss problems being faced by the industrialists. Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretary industries, CEO PBIT and others were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the CM assured to resolve the genuine problems of the business community without delay and assured to continue parleys in future as well. The corona has affected business activities while the government gave a relief package to the business community to let business activities continue, he said. Now, another corona wave has surfaced.

The government understands the genuine issues of the business community and a focal person will be deputed in the CM Office to help resolve their problems, he assured. We will counter the latest virus attack while managing business activities; the CM stated and assured to take every possible step to facilitate the business community as it is the linchpin of the economy.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated that exemplary steps have been taken to provide a conducive business environment. The quantum of tasks accomplished by the incumbent government is larger than the work done by the previous governments, he added.

Moreover, talking to President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbahur Rehman, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that business community is victim of financial difficulties due to pandemic of Corona because of which thousands of families are affected. He said no doubt price hike has increased immensely due to Corona epidemic, there is need for evolving a strategy for providing reliefs to the people.

Mian Tariq Misbahur Rehman said that shops and markets should be closed at 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

