Gold prices fall Rs750 to Rs106,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs750 on Wednesday and was trade at Rs106,400 against its sale at Rs107,150 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs643 and was traded at Rs91,221 against Rs 91,864 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs83,619 from Rs 84,208.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.

The gold price in the international market decreased by Rs6 and was traded at Rs1728 against its sale at $1734, the association added.