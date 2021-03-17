ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder
Mar 18, 2021
Markets

Tech stocks weigh on S&P 500, Nasdaq with Fed on deck

  • Benchmark 10-year yields hit fresh 13-month peak.
  • Rate-sensitive bank stocks climb.
  • McDonald's rises as DB raises rating, price target.
  • Indexes: Dow up 0.28%, S&P down 0.50%, Nasdaq off 1.31%.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday as US bond yields spiked ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement which could provide hints on whether the central bank would raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The benchmark 10-year yield ticked up to a new 13-month high of 1.676%, denting demand for some high-growth technology stocks and pressuring the Nasdaq by about 1%.

Fears that $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus would overheat the economy have triggered a rapid spike in long-duration Treasury yields, derailing Wall Street's main indexes from their peaks last month.

The Fed is expected to issue a blowout GDP forecast for 2021 at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). The meet will be followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, where he is likely to reassure the economy can take off without generating excessive inflation.

While the Fed has reiterated it will remain dovish till the labor market fully recovers, eurodollar futures, which track short-term rate expectations, have priced a 90% chance of a rate hike by December 2022, with three hikes seen in 2023.

"Fed is more willing to allow inflation to run hot at the same time it wants to bond markets to not run past the current level," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"If the Fed hints they would buy bonds at the longer end of the (Treasury yield) curve, it would help equities rally."

The S&P 500 and the Dow on Monday reached all-time closing highs while the Nasdaq has recovered more than half of its losses since confirming a correction last week on optimism over the latest round of fiscal stimulus and vaccinations.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.98 points, or 0.28%, to 32,916.93, the S&P 500 lost 19.84 points, or 0.50%, to 3,942.87 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 176.93 points, or 1.31%, to 13,294.64.

Apple Inc, Netflix Inc and Microsoft Corp slipped between 1.4% and 2.2% in a continuation of a rotation out of high-flying companies into last year's laggards including financials, industrials and materials.

The banks index and airlines, expected to benefit from a reopening economy, added more than 1%.

"The play is value ... as the economy picks up, there is a lot more leverage in earnings growth for cyclical companies," said Eric Diton, president and managing director of the Wealth Alliance in New York.

Fast-food retailer McDonald's gained nearly 1.5% after Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock and also upgraded its recommendation to "buy" from "hold".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.8-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 88 new highs and 48 new lows.

