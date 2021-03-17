ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Asad Umar reviews progress of Kamyab Jawan Programme

  • Asad Umar stated that the Youth-specific projects would be completed on priority under PM’s directions.
APP 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday chaired a meeting here to review the progress of the 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' (PMKJP) for Islamabad Youth.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Muhammad Usman Dar briefed the Minister for Youth Affairs on the progress of Islamabad's Youth Programs.

Asad Umar stated that the Youth-specific projects would be completed on priority under PM’s directions.

Asad Umar said that all the 'Kamyab Jawan Programs' like Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YES), and Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) would provide the best opportunities for the Youth to enter the mainstream and contribute in the socio-economic development of the country.

He further said that awareness was needed to be created in the Youth of Islamabad about the application procedure of YES and opportunities offered by Skills for All projects.

Asad Umar reviews progress of Kamyab Jawan Programme

