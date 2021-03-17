PR lands to be outsourced: Swati

LAHORE: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said on Wednesday that railway lands would be outsourced under public-private partnership (PPP) for generating revenue and making the lands protected as well.

Presiding over a meeting about property and land here at the PR headquarters, he directed the PR director general Property and Land to appoint appropriate staff and send the rest staff to any other department.

He directed to speed up the work for progress of the country.

The minister said the job of divisional superintendents was not to allot lands, but to operate trains and provision of facilities to the passengers.

Senior officers of the railways including CEO Nisar Memon, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, Director General Property and Land M Hafeezullah Khan and Advisor to Minister Abdurashid attended the meeting.

Later, the minister visited Mughalpura Workshops division and General Stores Mughalpura.

The minister also met representatives of chambers of commerce of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Faisalabad at Mayo Garden.