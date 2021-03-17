Pakistan
ATC grants pre-arrest bail to 2 more lawyers
- On Wednesday application of pre-arrest bail of two lawyers Khalid khan and Abdullah Ahah was filed in the court.
17 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court judge Shah Rukh Arjumand's has granted pre-arrest bail to two more lawyers involved in the vandalism and attack in the sessions courts of the federal capital on February 8.
On Wednesday application of pre-arrest bail of two lawyers Khalid khan and Abdullah Ahah was filed in the court.
After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court granted interim bail in lieu of financial bonds of Rs 50,000 each and adjourned the hearing till March 22.
Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply
ATC grants pre-arrest bail to 2 more lawyers
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief
'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Read more stories
Comments