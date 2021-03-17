ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP Govt completes record development projects in short time: CM

  • The provincial government has also decided to include all types of transplants in the scheme, he added.
APP 17 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said the merger of erstwhile FATA into KP, Swat Motorway phase-I, Sehat Insaf Card for all and BRT among the milestone development projects successfully completed by provincial government during two and half years.

Addressing media here at CM Secretariat during an oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club, he said that initiation of Sehat Card Plus for the entire population of the province was a major achievement of the provincial government.

The CM said the provincial government has completed the extension of Sehat Card Plus scheme to the entire population of the province in the minimum possible time adding that this was a unique project of the government through which entire population of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can get free healthcare facilities upto Rs 1 million per annum.

The provincial government has also decided to include all types of transplants in the scheme, he added.

Referring to economic zones in the province, he said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone was ready for inauguration and hopefully Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself perform the ground breaking of this mega project very soon.

He further said that DI Khan, Jalozai and Nowshera Economic Zones extension project had already been inaugurated whereas progress on five other economic zones in different regions of the province was underway.

Mahmmod Khan said the merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was undoubtedly a big challenge for the provincial government which was not easy to do but the incumbent government, despite the difficult financial situation had completed the whole process of merger in an efficient manner.

Regarding completion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), he said it was another challenge which was completed by the present government and now it had become an iconic project of public welfare.

He said that Swat Motorway Phase-I was completed and opened for traffic whereas work on the Phase II of Swat Motorway would also be started shortly.

He stated that provincial government was also working on other mega developmental projects including DI Khan Motorway, Dir Expressway and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor adding that these mega projects on completion would help to promote mass scale trade and economic activities by integrating the different parts of the province.

Mahmood Khan

KP Govt completes record development projects in short time: CM

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters