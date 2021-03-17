ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Mourinho warns Son may not be released for South Korea duty

  • Mourinho said if Son missed Sunday's game against Aston Villa he could not be expected to play for his country in Yokohama.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

LONDON: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has cast doubt over whether Son Heung-min will be released to play for South Korea against Japan next week.

Son has been named in South Korea's squad for the friendly match on March 25 despite limping off during Sunday's north London derby defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury.

The forward is ruled out of Spurs' Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday. The London side are 2-0 up after the first leg.

Mourinho said if Son missed Sunday's game against Aston Villa he could not be expected to play for his country in Yokohama.

"If a player is injured it doesn't matter if it's a friendly or official match," Mourinho said.

"If we get to next week and he is injured and we can prove that to the Korean association then what can they do?

"If a player cannot play for the club he cannot play for the country."

Winning the Europa League is the most likely route for Spurs to qualify for next season's Champions League and Mourinho said Harry Kane would play on Thursday despite upcoming England commitments.

England face San Marino, Albania and Poland in World Cup qualifiers in the upcoming international break and Mourinho is keen that his star man does not to feature in all three.

"If we could choose we wouldn't like the players to play three matches, but it's not in our hands. It's in the hands of their national team managers," said Mourinho.

"There is nothing we can say. If one of you ask me 'is he going to play tomorrow or is he going to rest?' I answer already that he's going to play. The game is open, it's an important game for us so he plays tomorrow."

