ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian bonds slide as Biden comment seen raising sanctions risk

  • Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for directing efforts to swing the 2020 US presidential election to Donald Trump, and soon.
  • "If you were thinking the sanctions risk was a second-half (of the year) story, this is a bit of rude awakening," said Kiran Kowshik, EM FX Strategist at Lombard Odier.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

LONDON: The risk of fresh US sanctions has rattled Russian debt after US President Joe Biden's hawkish comments appeared to raise the likelihood of more stringent curbs, and could even force the central bank's hand at this week's meeting.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for directing efforts to swing the 2020 US presidential election to Donald Trump, and soon.

His comments follow Tuesday's American intelligence report, adding heft to allegations that some of Trump's top lieutenants had played into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against Biden.

"If you were thinking the sanctions risk was a second-half (of the year) story, this is a bit of rude awakening," said Kiran Kowshik, EM FX Strategist at Lombard Odier.

Russian sovereign Eurobonds maturing 2042 and beyond tumbled more than 2 cents to levels last seen nearly a year ago, when the pandemic and a Saudi-Russian oil price war roiled markets.

Rouble-denominated ten-year bond yields rose to 6.88%, the highest level since April 2020. while the rouble fell more than 1% to as low as 74 per dollar.

The sanctions threat is a familiar one for investors in Russia, but a series of measures introduced since the Kremlin's 2014 annexation of the Crimea have had limited effect.

"Let's see if Biden means what he says this time," said Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management. "Talk is cheap."

Sanctions so far have consisted of barring US financial institutions from participating in Russia's new sovereign debt issues over the Kremlin's alleged role in the 2018 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

Curbs earlier this month over the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny also barely moved the needle, as they were limited to seven senior Russian officials and 14 entities.

"The rise in sanctions risk is complicated further by the lack of clarity regarding the scope of sanctions - whether they will be limited to specific activities or sectors, whether they will apply to newly issued public debt or to existing debt," said Phoenix Kalen at Societe Generale.

Biden's comments and the market sell-off raises the question on how Russia's central bank might react. It was expected to hold interest rates steady, but Piotr Matys at Rabobank said a "very hawkish message" now looked possible.

He said that would "provide the rouble with a layer of insulation against rapidly escalating diplomatic tension between the White House and the Kremlin".

US imposes sanctions on Russia utin would "pay a price" EM FX Strategist Russian bonds

Russian bonds slide as Biden comment seen raising sanctions risk

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters