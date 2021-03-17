ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street flinches ahead of Fed decision

  • The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 32,923.27.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Major US indices opened lower on Wednesday as Wall Street looked ahead to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day, when central bankers could comment on inflation.

Traders have been spooked in recent sessions by the possibility that massive stimulus spending enacted in Washington could cause prices to rise.

Those concerns have sent bond yields up and tech stocks down as traders moved into growth stocks, a dynamic that repeated itself in early trading.

About 20 minutes after markets open, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index had fallen 1.2 percent to 13,309.84, while the broad-based S&P 500 had lost 0.4 percent to 3,947.27.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 32,923.27.

Charles Schwab investment bank said traders were "fence-sitting" ahead of the end of the Fed meeting, where the central bank will likely weigh in on the trends that have caused stocks to oscillate in recent weeks.

"The Fed's statement will be followed by updated economic projections and Fed Chairman (Jerome) Powell's customary press conference, which will likely gain heightened scrutiny given the backdrop of rising inflation expectations," Schwab wrote.

Also on investors' mind was Commerce Department data released before markets opened showing new home construction and permits plunged in February, but that was widely viewed as a consequence of bad weather.

Stocks that would benefit from the economy's reopening after Covid-19 rose in early trading, with Boeing gaining 1.6 percent and Carnival Cruise Line 0.9 percent.

Wall Street NASDAQ Dow Jones Industrial Average

Wall Street flinches ahead of Fed decision

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters