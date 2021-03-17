Balochistan sees 3pc spike in Covid cases

QUETTA: Spokesperson for provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani, has said three percent spike in the cases of novel coronavirus had been reported in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at officers club here on Wednesday, he said that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its meeting held the previous day had recommended for strictly adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that 16,000 healthcare workers had already been inoculated against COVID-19 in the province while inoculation of people aged 70 and above was in progress.

Criticising Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 10 opposition parties, Shahwani said that differences amongst parties included in the PDM had emerged, adding that the decision of Pakistan Peoples Party not to tender resignation from assemblies was used as a ground for postponing long march.