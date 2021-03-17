Business & Finance
US travel spending fell 42pc, down $492bn in 2020
- US Travel Association said the industry shed 5.6 million direct and indirect jobs last year as the decline in travel cost the US $1.1 trillion in total economic output, falling to $1.5 trillion over 2019's $2.6 trillion. US tax revenue collected from travel also fell by $57 billion in 2020.
17 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: Americans spent 42% less on travel in 2020 as US spending fell $492 billion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an industry group.
US Travel Association said the industry shed 5.6 million direct and indirect jobs last year as the decline in travel cost the US $1.1 trillion in total economic output, falling to $1.5 trillion over 2019's $2.6 trillion. US tax revenue collected from travel also fell by $57 billion in 2020.
Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply
US travel spending fell 42pc, down $492bn in 2020
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief
'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Read more stories
Comments