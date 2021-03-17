ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US travel spending fell 42pc, down $492bn in 2020

  • US Travel Association said the industry shed 5.6 million direct and indirect jobs last year as the decline in travel cost the US $1.1 trillion in total economic output, falling to $1.5 trillion over 2019's $2.6 trillion. US tax revenue collected from travel also fell by $57 billion in 2020.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Americans spent 42% less on travel in 2020 as US spending fell $492 billion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an industry group.

US Travel Association said the industry shed 5.6 million direct and indirect jobs last year as the decline in travel cost the US $1.1 trillion in total economic output, falling to $1.5 trillion over 2019's $2.6 trillion. US tax revenue collected from travel also fell by $57 billion in 2020.

COVID 19 pandemic travel industry US travel direct and indirect jobs

US travel spending fell 42pc, down $492bn in 2020

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters