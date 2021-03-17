US Senate committee sees sweeping China legislation in mid-April

WASHINGTON: US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said on Wednesday the panel plans to consider a sweeping package of China related legislation in mid-April, to allow time to craft legislation supported by both his fellow Democrats and Republicans.

Lawmakers had hoped to have a vote in the full Senate by mid-April, but Menendez said they needed more time so the two parties could work together.

He told a hearing on competing with China that the committee planned to mark up - debate and consider amendments to - the bill on April 14.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in February that he had directed lawmakers to write a package of legislation to counter China's rise, capitalizing on bipartisan hardline sentiment on Beijing in Congress.

The package would address economic competition with China in technology and other areas, as well as humanitarian and democratic values, such as the treatment of the minority Muslim Uighurs, suppression of dissent in Hong Kong and aggression in the South China Sea.