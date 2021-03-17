ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Pakistan

PDM's unnatural alliance comes to an end: Shafqat Mehmood

  • He said PDM is practically over and the government is ready for dialogue only with the serious-minded leadership of the opposition on national interest issues in parliament.
APP 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday criticized that Pakistan Democratic Movement' s unnatural alliance is reaching to its logical end and its narrative was failed badly among masses who rejected it altogether.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition which was bent upon spreading anarchy and chaos, was itself facing disappointment and failure, its remaining credibility also ended.

He said every party in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is part of the alliance for its own interest, adding, the huddle will never have unity within its ranks.

He said PDM is practically over and the government is ready for dialogue only with the serious-minded leadership of the opposition on national interest issues in parliament.

Shafqat said that government is also ready to constitute a Parliamentary committee related to bringing reforms, adding, democracy will only work in the country if a national dialogue is held between the government and the opposition.

"The best place for political dialogue is the Parliament," he added.

The minister also called upon the opposition to forget their negative politics against government, adding, Pakistan had been “fortunate” to protect its economy during the Covid-19 pandemic and the government wanted to take this forward.

Replying a Query about Nawaz Sharif , that there were no restrictions imposed on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return in country but he should face the court first.

