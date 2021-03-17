ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 61 lives, infects 2,351 more people

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 22,792 with 2,351 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,853 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 56 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of hospital in respective quarantine or home, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 61 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 22 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 33 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 43 percent, Bahawalpur 27 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 67 percent, Peshawar 51 percent, ICT 40 percent and Multan 31 percent.

Around 263 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,799 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 8,878 in Sindh, 16,132 in Punjab, 7,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,260 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 545 in Balochistan, 334 in GB, and 649 in AJK.

Around 575,867 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 612,315 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 11,161, Balochistan 19,247, GB 4,965, ICT 48,938, KP 76,819, Punjab 189,362 and Sindh 261,823.

About 13,656 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,468 perished in Sindh where seven deaths occured during past 24 hours. Six in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

5,853 in Punjab had died with 41 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 40 of them in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,179 in KP where seven of them died in hospital and three out of the hospital on Tuesday, 529 in ICT among three deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 202 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 322 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 9,603,865 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,487 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

NCOC COVID

COVID-19 claims 61 lives, infects 2,351 more people

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters