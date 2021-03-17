ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Monte dei Paschi auditors flag ‘significant uncertainty’ on bank's prospects

  • Monte dei Paschi published documents on its website late on Tuesday ahead of its annual meeting on April 6.
  • Italy rescued Monte dei Paschi in 2017, spending 5.4 billion euros on a majority stake currently equal to 64%.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

MILAN: Auditors reviewing Monte dei Paschi's 2020 financial statements have flagged "significant uncertainty" regarding the Italian lender's prospects, documents on the bank's website showed.

PwC auditors signed off on the accounts only after lengthy discussions, several sources with knowledge of the matter had previously told Reuters. PwC declined to comment.

Monte dei Paschi published documents on its website late on Tuesday ahead of its annual meeting on April 6.

The Tuscan bank posted a 1.69 billion euro ($2 billion) loss last year.

Italy rescued Monte dei Paschi in 2017, spending 5.4 billion euros on a majority stake currently equal to 64%.

The bank has said it expects to breach regulatory capital thresholds by 300 million euros at the end of March, a shortfall which it sees rising to up to 1.5 billion euros by Jan. 1, 2022.

Italy has sought in vain to seal a merger to address Monte dei Paschi's woes. The bank has plans to raise 2.5 billion euros in a cash call if the Treasury fails to find a buyer for it.

However, the capital raising and a further cash injection by the Treasury need to be cleared by the European Commission and discussions with Brussels are ongoing, casting doubts on recapitalisation plans, Monte dei Paschi has said.

But the bank's board is confident it will be able to plug the shortfall, the documents showed.

"Directors, having taken into account steps taken so far and evaluated the significant uncertainty over the bank's capital strengthening, believe the group has a reasonable expectation to continue to operate as a going concern in the foreseeable future," PwC said in a report included in the AGM documents.

Monte dei Paschi banking regulator Monte dei Paschi's 2020 financial statements Tuscan bank

Monte dei Paschi auditors flag ‘significant uncertainty’ on bank's prospects

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters