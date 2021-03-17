Pakistan
Nawaz's return suggestion; Sh Rashid ready to issue passport
17 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that the government was ready to issue an emergency traveling document to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif within 24 hours if he wished to return Pakistan.
The minister made the offer in the backdrop of PPP president Asif Ali Zardari’s demand for return of Nawaz Sharif during a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement that held the other day to discuss the issue of en mass resignations from the Parliament.
Both the government and ministry of interior had never created any hurdle in passport renewal process of Nawaz Sharif rather he himself did not bother to approach the authorities concerned, he added.
