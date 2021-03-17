ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM’s rift revealed its ‘game of vested interests’: Qureshi

  • He said the alliance of PDM was meant to avoid the action of NAB against their corruption.
APP 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said rift in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had exposed the fact that both Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were manipulating each other for their vested interests.

“The entire alliance is based upon the game of personal gains,” Qureshi made remarks in response to Opposition’s postponement of long march due to differences over submission of en masse resignations from assemblies.

Qureshi said PDM’s political parties even cast doubts over each other in Senate elections, however ‘now the cracks in their union had become fully revealed’.

He mentioned that PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari made resignations conditional with the return of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, which was turned down by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in the same meeting.

Due to differences, he said, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman canceled the long march and left the conference.

Qureshi recalled that he had always termed PDM an ‘unnatural alliance of interests’ among political parties which were way different in their manifesto and ideology.

He said his own statements regarding the demand for resignations were on record where he had categorically predicted that PPP would not resign and ‘sacrifice their government in Sindh’.

He said the alliance of PDM was meant to avoid the action of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against their corruption.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi PDM

PDM’s rift revealed its ‘game of vested interests’: Qureshi

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters