ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Balochistan vows to keep equal development in all districts

  • He said that work was in full swing on various projects for the improvement and growth of infrastructure in Quetta and other districts.
APP 17 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said incumbent provincial government was working day and night for maintaining the equal development and provision of basic amenities to all areas.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that work was in full swing on various projects for the improvement and growth of infrastructure in Quetta and other districts.

The CM further said the road construction, development and expansion projects in various parts of the city are being implemented expeditiously under the Quetta package.

Work was underway on Joint Road improvement and expansion projects at a cost of Rs. 5048 million of which 40% work has been completed. Similarly, expansion and construction work of Sabzal Road was also in progress at a total cost of Rs. 7480 million, he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said a project for construction and rehabilitation of internal roads in Sariab area at a cost of Rs.1160 million is being implemented, besides, structure and repair work of 7.6 km section of Sariab Road is also underway.

He noted the project is estimated to be 5443.90 million, 65% of the work of this project has been finished.

He said that a project is being implemented with huge funds for rehabilitation and upgrading of parks including Benazir Park, Shahbaz Town, Liaquat Park, Inscomb Road, Satellite Town Quetta, Airport Park, Health Park, Spini Road and Sadiq Shaheed Park in Quetta in which more than half of the work has been accomplished.

The Chief Minister further said that a project for construction and renovation of sports complexes at various places in Quetta is underway at a cost of Rs. 494.65 million while 80% of the work of this project has been done.

Work is also underway on a project for beautification and renovation of Quetta city at a cost of Rs. 253.365 million, of which 50% work has been concluded, despite funds of new development schemes were allocated including Rs, 870.477 million for Sirki Road, Rs, 1113.102 million for expansion and improvement of Brewery Road, Rs. 1723.633 million for expansion of Smanguli Road (Koyla Phatik to Khizi Chowk) and Rs. 781.712 million for extension and development of Prince Road, he said. He said new hospitals are being built for provision of quality treatment including Bacha Khan Hospital, Nawan Killi, Cardiac Emergency Response Center, and a modern 160-bed cancer hospital.

Similarly, construction of Kach Dale Action Dam near Quetta city is underway to secure water resources, the CM said and added that he himself was in constant touch with the concerned authorities in order to maintain the pace and quality of work on development projects.

The Chief Minister hoped that with the completion of these development projects, the situation of the city would change radically and the best facilities could be available to the citizens.

Jam Kamal Khan

CM Balochistan vows to keep equal development in all districts

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters