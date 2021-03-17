Sovecon ups its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop due to favourable weather

MOSCOW: Russian Sovecon agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 79.3 million tonnes from the previously expected 76.2 million tonnes.

"Crop conditions have improved dramatically in (Russia's) south thanks to mild winter and ample precipitation in recent weeks," Sovecon said in a note.

Sovecon added that it had reduced its estimate for Russia's winter grain sowings lost after winter to 9.9% from 16%.

Russian officials have had mixed views on the condition of the country's winter grain sowings as they are waiting for more data to arrive once the snow thaws.

"Overall conditions were favourable for winter wheat in the Black Sea region: ample precipitation in 2021 and no threatening temperatures," Sovecon said.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, harvested 85.9 million tonnes of wheat in 2020. Its farmers are yet to start the active phase of spring grain sowing.