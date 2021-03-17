ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Pakistan

FPCCI initiates dialogue within business to share ideas for expanding trade, investment

  • These regular secessions would be held on every third Saturday of the month, the first one would be held on Saturday, March 20.
APP 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on Wednesday said the federation has initiated dialogue process with business community to share ideas for economic development and social prosperity in the country.

He said FPCCI initiated regular interaction with the business community to seek their ideas and invited all leading businessmen, industrialists, trade bodies to participate in the open house web sessionm said a news release.

These regular secessions would be held on every third Saturday of the month, the first one would be held on Saturday, March 20.

Since resumption of the office, he said FPCCI was keenly pursuing the agenda of economic prosperity of country through implementation of suitable policies that would only be designed with the consultation of stakeholders particularly representatives of economic and business sectors.

He said the apex body of trade and industry would play its role by supporting the incumbent government which was struggling to bring socio-economic prosperity despite multidimensional challenges at domestic and international fronts as well.

Mian Nasser said the vision and economic policies of the government which he believed would re-track the economy and needed broader consultation to formulate mechanism of implementation under the changing dynamics due to global pandemic COVID-19.

Most of the avenues of trade enlargement seem to have disappeared or become fragile as the leading nations were fighting to overcome this pandemic that has damaged and retarded the economic pace globally.

The initiative of mega dialogue initiatives with business community would positively bring new ideas and avenues of economic growth that would boost business activities, create employment opportunities and enhance local exports, he remarked.

