Markets
Wall St opens lower as bond yields jump; Fed meeting in focus
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 points at the open to 32825.52. The S&P 500 fell 13.1 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 3949.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 134.7 points, or 1.00%, to 13336.915 at the opening bell.
17 Mar 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as US bond yields spiked ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement which could provide hints on whether the central bank would raise interest rates sooner than expected.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 points at the open to 32825.52. The S&P 500 fell 13.1 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 3949.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 134.7 points, or 1.00%, to 13336.915 at the opening bell.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Wall St opens lower as bond yields jump; Fed meeting in focus
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief
'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Read more stories
Comments