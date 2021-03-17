World
Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot outweigh risks as review continues: WHO
- "The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public," it said in a statement a day after experts held a closed-door meeting.
17 Mar 2021
GENEVA: A World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.
