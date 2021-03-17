Smart lockdown imposed in several Karachi localities amid resurge in COVID-19 cases

Amid recent resurge in COVID-19 cases, the local administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in several localities of Karachi’s district Central for two weeks.

The district administration placed nine union councils of the three sub divisions including North Nazimabad, Gulberg and North Karachi under the micro smart lockdown, read the notification released on Wednesday.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner put several areas of the district under micro lockdown from March 17th to March 31.

“In pursuance of the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 and powers conferred in Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic diseases Act 2014, it is hereby ordered that a micro smart lockdown is to be enforced in the specified areas for a period of two weeks,” stated in the notification.

People living in these areas will have to adhere to the following SOPs:

Anyone entering or exiting these areas will have to wear a mask Unnecessary movement shall be restricted All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit No private/family get-together will be allowed No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces

All persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative.