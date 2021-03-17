ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smart lockdown imposed in several Karachi localities amid resurge in COVID-19 cases

  • The district administration placed nine union councils of the three sub divisions including North Nazimabad, Gulberg and North Karachi under the micro smart lockdown.
  • The deputy commissioner put several areas of the district under micro lockdown from March 17th to March 31.
BR Web Desk 17 Mar 2021

Amid recent resurge in COVID-19 cases, the local administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in several localities of Karachi’s district Central for two weeks.

The district administration placed nine union councils of the three sub divisions including North Nazimabad, Gulberg and North Karachi under the micro smart lockdown, read the notification released on Wednesday.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner put several areas of the district under micro lockdown from March 17th to March 31.

“In pursuance of the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 and powers conferred in Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic diseases Act 2014, it is hereby ordered that a micro smart lockdown is to be enforced in the specified areas for a period of two weeks,” stated in the notification.

People living in these areas will have to adhere to the following SOPs:

Anyone entering or exiting these areas will have to wear a mask Unnecessary movement shall be restricted All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit No private/family get-together will be allowed No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces

All persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative.

lockdown Pakistan Karachi COVID COVID19 Micro smart lockdown Lockdown in Karachi Gulberg North Karachi

Smart lockdown imposed in several Karachi localities amid resurge in COVID-19 cases

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters