SC seeks report from Foreign Office on killing of Hindus in India

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an investigation report from the Foreign Office of Pakistan on the killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Attorney General said that the Foreign office had sought postmortem report from India on killing of 11 Hindus.

He said that the Foreign Office had assured Dr. Ramesh Kumar of full cooperation.

Advocate Qalib-i-Hassan counsel for the petitioner said that this issue should not only be discussed with India but it should also be investigated.

The court directed the Foreign Office to submit a written reply on the contacts and initiatives taken up with India on the issue and later adjourned the hearing of the case.

11 Pakistani Hindus from the same family were killed by injection in India. Sharmati Makhni of the family of the slain Hindus had filed a petition in the Supreme Court.