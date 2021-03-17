Brazil authorizes Shell, Gerdau to import LNG

SAO PAULO: The Brazilian government has authorized the local unit of energy company Royal Dutch Shell to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from several countries into the Brazilian market, according to a notice in the official gazette on Wednesday.

The authorization was granted by the Mines and Energy Ministry for a total volume of up to 36.5 million cubic meters. The permit is valid through March 31, 2024 and limited to liquefied gas, the notice said.

Royal Dutch Shell is expected to import LNG by sea and sell the product to operators of thermal power plants, gas distributors and consumers in the unregulated natural gas market.

Other companies also received authorization to import LNG, including a unit of Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA.