Pakistan
SC summons AG Sindh, Secretaries Irrigation, Revenue on leasing state bungalow
17 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the Advocate General Sindh, Secretaries of Irrigation and Revenue in a case of leasing a bungalow of Sukkur Barrage Colony.
A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.
At the outset of hearing, Justice Alam asked under what law was the bungalow leased?
Public land was being used for personal gain, he added.
He asked how public land was leased?
Justice Yahya Afridi said that it would be a dangerous example if the court allowed it. Justice Mushir said that the land was allocated for the barrage.
The court was informed that Secretary Irrigation Sindh Ghulam Mustafa leased the land.
