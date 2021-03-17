World
Iran final report blames air defence operator error for Ukraine plane crash
- "The plane was identified as a hostile target due to a mistake by the air defence operator ... near Tehran and two missiles were fired at it," the report said in its summary.
17 Mar 2021
DUBAI: Iran's civil aviation body's final report blamed an error by an air defence operator for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed 176 people on board, according to a report posted on its website on Wednesday.
"The plane was identified as a hostile target due to a mistake by the air defence operator ... near Tehran and two missiles were fired at it," the report said in its summary.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Iran final report blames air defence operator error for Ukraine plane crash
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief
'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Read more stories
Comments