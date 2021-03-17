ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's Baidu raises $3.1bn from Hong Kong listing

  • New York-listed Baidu said it will sell 95 million shares at HK$252 ($32.45) apiece as part of the transaction.
  • The deal showed that the desire of Hong Kong's retail investors to buy into new stock market transactions shows no signs of slowing.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Baidu Inc has raised $3.1 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to a filing by the Chinese internet search giant.

New York-listed Baidu said it will sell 95 million shares at HK$252 ($32.45) apiece as part of the transaction.

The deal showed that the desire of Hong Kong's retail investors to buy into new stock market transactions shows no signs of slowing.

The retail tranche of the deal, which was worth 5% of the total share sale, was about 100 times oversubscribed, sources told Reuters, who added the institutional tranche was covered multiple times.

At that rate, 12% of the deal will be sold to those retail investors under Hong Kong's "clawback" rules. Hong Kong operates a "clawback" system where heavy oversubscription from small investors can result in them getting a greater share.

Demand for margin loans to buy into Baidu's deal also remains strong. Online broker Futu recorded 90,000 subscriptions from investors to borrow HK$14.7 billion in margin loans, according to a spokesman.

The price of HK$252.00 is a 2.7% discount to Baidu's closing price of $266.78 in New York on Tuesday, when its American Depository Shares (ADS) rose 0.47%.

The company's US-listed shares fell 2.4% to $260.26 in early trading.

Baidu's shares are 23.37% higher so far this year and gained 4.6% while the Hong Kong bookbuild was underway.

One Baidu ADS is equivalent to eight of its Hong Kong shares, the company said. The shares will start trading on the Hong Kong market on March 23.

Baidu is the 15th Chinese company listed in the United States to carry out a so-called homecoming listing since Alibaba Group began the trend in November 2019.

Baidu Inc Hong Kong secondary listing New York listed Baidu Baidu shares

China's Baidu raises $3.1bn from Hong Kong listing

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters