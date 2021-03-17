SHC extends interim bail to Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into stealing of wheat worth crores of rupees from Sindh warehouses.

A high court bench heard the bail plea of Khuhro and others.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that an inquiry is on-going against Nisar Khuhro regarding corruption in the food department.

He pleaded with the court to grant more time for further inquiry. The court granted the NAB prosecutor's request for further time.

The court directed the NAB prosecutor to completed the inquiry by May 4 and sought a progress report from the NAB.

The court also extended the bail of PPP leader until the next hearing. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 4.

NAB is investigating three inquiries against PPP leader.

Earlier, PPP leader had approached the SHC for removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL).