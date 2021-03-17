Citizen gets justice after 14 years: SHC orders KDA to remove possession from plot

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities to immediately remove the possession from the plot of a senior citizen Atab Majeed.

After the passage of 14 years, senior citizen Aftab Majeed got justice as the court ordered the authorities for action against possession of his plot.

The court ordered Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West and others to immediately vacate the possession from senior citizen’s plot.

When will you end the possession? The court inquired from the police. The court expressed anger over the police and said did you hear what we said?

“Take action by March 24, remove illegal constructions on the plot and submit a report,” the court ordered.

I had bought a 200 ft plot in Surjani Town in 2007, said the senior citizen.

I contacted KDA for the map, but KDA did not pass the map and seized the plot through its people, senior citizen's stance in court.

“I am a poor man. I spent all my life on this plot,” senior citizen stated. He said he has nothing else. I don't even have my own house, the senior citizen told the court. Some houses have been built on my plot, the citizen stated.