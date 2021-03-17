61 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI: As many as 61 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 2,351 new virus cases emerged.

The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,656 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Wednesday, a total of 612,315 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 261,823 were in Sindh,189,362 in Punjab,19,247 in Balochistan,76,819 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 48,938 in Islamabad,4,965 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,161 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 575,867 patients have recovered from the disease so far.