Pakistan
Munir Akram calls for equality in Covid-19 Vaccine distribution
- He said the vaccine must be available to everyone, rich or poor, as soon as possible. Otherwise, he warned the virus will be back.
17 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has stressed for equality in Covid-19 Vaccine distribution and access.
Addressing the opening session of Latin America and the Caribbean Forum virtually, he said the vaccine must be available to everyone, rich or poor, as soon as possible. Otherwise, he warned the virus will be back.
