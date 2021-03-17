Internal rift of PDM stands fully exposed: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the internal rift of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stands fully exposed.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said it has always been his stance that this is an unnatural alliance. He said their nexus is only to protect the personal interests.

The Foreign Minister said the opposition parties expressed their doubts about each other in the Senate elections.

He said the PPP Co Chairman yesterday linked their resignations with the return of Nawaz Sharif which was rejected by Maryam Nawaz in the same meeting.

The Foreign Minister said the PPP will never tender resignations and sacrifice their government in Sindh.