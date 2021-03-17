President calls for removing disparity among different streams of education

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for removing disparity among different streams of education in the country by ensuring implementation of Single National Curriculum.

Addressing the ceremony of top position holders of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2020, here on Wednesday, he said it is the need of the hour to give incentives to the students to motivate them for education. The president said practice of critical thinking plays pivotal role in students' life.

Dr Arif Alvi said character building of individuals is necessary behind formation of a great nation. He said students should improve their analytical skills along with their education to cope with the requirements of modern era.

He said corruption destroys the institutions and the country, and students should adopt the qualities of truthfulness and loyalty towards the nation.

Dr Arif Alvi said poverty alleviation by providing better education and health facilities to the masses is the core motive behind the formation of "Naya Pakistan".