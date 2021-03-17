Czechs sell CZK 10bn of 0.95/30 bonds, demand hits new high

PRAGUE: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 10.0 billion crowns ($455.39 million) worth of 0.95/30 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday.

The amount sold was double the expected offer as demand hit a new high, at 30.1 billion crowns, for the paper, which was first offered at auction in 2015. The average yield climbed 32 basis points from the last auction in February.

On secondary markets, the yield on the 10-year benchmark is at a 2-year high.