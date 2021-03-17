UAE hospital offers free online COVID-19 rehabilitation to patients in Pakistan

A leading medical facility in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday launched the Middle East’s first online COVID-19 rehabilitation program that will also serve Pakistani patients and provide prescriptions tailored to their needs.

According to a statement circulated by RAK Hospital, patients in Pakistan just need to register themselves on www.rakhospitalrehab.com. After registration they will undergo the online health scan after which they will receive a health prescription tailored to their individual situation.

Additionally, there will be weekly webinars focused on guiding patients on various relevant issues faced by them. The complimentary physical appointments can also be booked by the individuals, should there be any such need.

The hospital has launched this program in association with ARISE UAE. ARISE, the Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies, is a network of private sector entities led by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 rehabilitation improves the health prospects of COVID-19 patients through optimizing health and functioning outcomes, facilitating early discharge and reducing the risk of re-admission.