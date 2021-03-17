ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola admits pressure to win Champions League at Man City

  • The Champions League is the one major prize that has eluded Guardiola since he arrived at the Etihad in 2016.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

LONDON: Pep Guardiola admits he has felt under pressure to win the Champions League since becoming Manchester City manager after they qualified for the quarter-finals for a fourth successive year.

The Premier League leaders sealed a 4-0 aggregate win against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Budapest on Tuesday after a 2-0 victory in the second leg, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

The Champions League is the one major prize that has eluded Guardiola since he arrived at the Etihad in 2016.

"Since the first year I arrived they told me that you have to win the Champions League," said the City boss, who won Europe's elite club competition twice as Barcelona manager.

"It is always on our shoulders but I'm not concerned about that. If you deserve it in football, you go through. If you don't, you don't."

City, who have never been crowned European champions, are chasing an unprecedented quadruple in the current campaign.

They look almost certain to win a third Premier League title in four seasons, face Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and play Tottenham in the final of the League Cup in April.

"I'm more than incredibly impressed and delighted for our players in this tough year for everyone in society," said Guardiola.

"Being 14 points clear in the Premier League, in the final of the League Cup, quarter-final of the Champions League and going to play to get to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"This is more than winning one quarter-final or one last-16 game. It means that in nine to 10 months, every three days, you are there -- and this is the best title you can get.

"Of course for the prestige for all of us, because we are here to win like all other clubs, we have to try in the end to lift some titles," added the 50-year-old Catalan.

City already had one foot in the last eight before they returned to the Hungarian capital to complete the job they started against Moenchengladbach at the same venue three weeks ago.

Early strikes from De Bruyne and Gundogan put the match beyond the reach of the Bundesliga club.

The matches were moved to Budapest because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Champions League Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Guardiola admits pressure to win Champions League at Man City

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters