IT Ministry launches “Tech Destination Pakistan” initiative

On Wednesday, Pakistan's IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque announced the launch of Tech Destination Pakistan, an initiative which aims to promote the country's information technology industry.

In a tweet, the minister mentioned that the initiative aims to provide training opportunities and facilities to tech companies, creating incentives for foreign investors, and dozens of projects set to be announced on that front.

In his statement, the minister further added that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has exhibited an "excellent performance" contributing to the export of IT services and related products, which resulted in 40% additional revenue in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

He also mentioned that this improved performance has been acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan, expressing his optimism that the IT exports will cross the target of $2 billion by the end of the year.

This latest project is pivoted to be part of the government's Digital Pakistan initiative, for which the IT Ministry has allocated 4.8 billion rupees.

Some other major projects being run under the Ministry of IT, include a network of 40 software technology parks in the works under public-private partnerships, the launch of 5G in the country, and a networking project in Gilgit for which the IT Ministry has allocated 1.5 billion rupees.