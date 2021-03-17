ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IT Ministry launches “Tech Destination Pakistan” initiative

  • On Wednesday, Pakistan's IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque announced the launch of Tech Destination Pakistan, an initiative which aims to promote the country's information technology industry.
  • He also mentioned that this improved performance has been acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan, expressing his optimism that the IT exports will cross the target of $2 billion by the end of the year.
BR Web Desk 17 Mar 2021

On Wednesday, Pakistan's IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque announced the launch of Tech Destination Pakistan, an initiative which aims to promote the country's information technology industry.

In a tweet, the minister mentioned that the initiative aims to provide training opportunities and facilities to tech companies, creating incentives for foreign investors, and dozens of projects set to be announced on that front.

In his statement, the minister further added that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has exhibited an "excellent performance" contributing to the export of IT services and related products, which resulted in 40% additional revenue in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

He also mentioned that this improved performance has been acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan, expressing his optimism that the IT exports will cross the target of $2 billion by the end of the year.

This latest project is pivoted to be part of the government's Digital Pakistan initiative, for which the IT Ministry has allocated 4.8 billion rupees.

Some other major projects being run under the Ministry of IT, include a network of 40 software technology parks in the works under public-private partnerships, the launch of 5G in the country, and a networking project in Gilgit for which the IT Ministry has allocated 1.5 billion rupees.

Pakistan Technology IT Digital Pakistan Aminul Haque Ministry of IT

IT Ministry launches “Tech Destination Pakistan” initiative

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters